Online app cab aggregators have hiked fare today, amplifying the difficulty of a city struggling to manage a daily commute. With local trains and metro services suspended and private and minibus owners unwilling to roll out buses without a fare hike, the rate surge of 15 per cent came as a major blow for those who depend on online cabs to reach their workplaces. According to the rate chart provided to the drivers, the fare of each category of the ride has been increased citing hike in fuel prices.

Many commuters were upset at the sudden fare hike and alleged that the aggregators’ decision, which came at a time when the commuters are already having a tough time without metro and local trains, has added to their difficulties. On the other hand, drivers felt helpless as commuters argued and showed reluctance to pay the increased fare.

The sudden hike in fare by the online app cab aggregators has not been hailed by the state government either. The state transport minister, Firhad Hakim, claimed that the hike in fare was announced without discussing the matter with the department.

“The licence was issued on the terms that the aggregators will intimate us before taking any such steps. However, since this was not followed in this case, we are issuing a cautionary letter to them. A hike cannot be announced whenever desired. The way the hike has been done, is not right,” claimed Hakim.

According to sources, the department is now mulling over to bring new guidelines for hike in fare.