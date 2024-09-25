Anubrata to get Y-category security: MSME minister

Former district president of Trinamul Congress in Birbhum district, Anubrata Mondal will get Y-category security coverage, said MSME minister Chandranath Sinha on Monday.

At present, in Birbhum district Nobel laureate Amartya Sen gets Z-category security coverage.

Chandranath Sinha told the media persons that before his arrest by CBI and ED, Anubrata used to get Y-category security cover from the state government.

“Our chief minister has already said that Anubrata will be provided Y-category security once again after he reaches Birbhum from New Delhi. Not only Anubrata, but his daughter Sukanya Mondal will also get security,” added the minister.

The chief minister, Mamata Banerjee visited Bolpur today to take part in an administration meeting at Geetanjali auditorium in Bolpur. She is expected to hold a closed door meeting with Anubrata also.

“Already welcome gates have been set up for Anubrata as he is returning after two years, along with Mamata Banerjee’s pictures welcoming both to Birbhum district.