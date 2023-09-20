Another dengue death at city hospital

Yet another dengue death was reported in the city on Tuesday. With this, 30 people have died of the vector-borne disease in the state so far since the onset of monsoon during the end of June, according to unofficial sources. The state government is not releasing figures of dengue infected cases and deaths in the city and districts.

Manoara Bibi, a 33-year-old resident of Bhangar, died of dengue shock syndrome at the state-run Infectious Disease (ID) Hospital in Beliagha- ta today, hardly three days after a 28-year-old ophthalmologist Dr Debdyuti Chatterjee attached with Regional Institute of Ophthalmology inside the Medical College Hospital (MCH) complex succumbed to the viral disease on Friday.

According to the ID Hospital sources, Manoara was suffering from dengue shock syndrome with a drastic fall in platelet count and undergoing treatment in the critical care unit (CCU) of the hospital.

On Sunday, the state government held a virtual meeting chaired by the home sec- retary BP Gopalika at secretariat Nabanna to discuss dengue and malaria prevention and control measures in the state.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee, who also holds the health department and chief secretary HK Dwivedi were absent in the meeting because they are in Spain.

Mr Gopalika headed the meeting, which was also attended by Narayan Swaroop Nigam, principal secretary in charge of the health department. The state government directed chief medical officers of health in districts and municipal bodies, including Kolkata Municipal Corpora-

tion (KMC) to train frontline health workers and members of rural bodies in com- bating dengue and malaria outbreaks.

In crowded areas where water accumulates, drone surveillance will be employed.

On Wednesday, Piyashi Chatterjee, a 43-year-old resident of Indirapuram in Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, was admitted to the Belle Vue Clinic on 11 September with high fever and died of dengue hemorrhagic fever around 13 September.

Earlier in this case, a Jadavpur University ( JU) student Ohidur Rahaman died of dengue hemorrhagic fever and dengue shock syndrome along septic shock and multiorgan failure.

With today’s death dengue claimed 11 lives so far in the city during this monsoon session.