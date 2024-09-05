Another aide of Prof Ghosh removed from Burdwan hospital

After imposing a ban on entry of Dr Avik De, the controversial aide of now arrested, former R G Kar Medical College principal Sandip Ghosh yesterday, the Burdwan Medical College & Hospital today released Dr Birupaksha Biswas, another close aide of Avik after 13 months of his transfer order issued by Swastha Bhawan.

The senior BMCH officials said, “There are seven more senior physicians who were issued transfer orders with Dr Birupaksha on 11 August, 2023 and were asked to vacate by a week, but are still serving with their previous assignments at BMCH, illegally.”

At the Burdwan Medical College, students erupted in mass protest against the ‘threat culture’ mentored allegedly by Dr Avik and Dr Birupaksha. Yesterday, BMC principal Prof Mousumi Banerjee, after issuing an inquiry order, debarred Dr Avik and five other’s entry into the institution’s campus.

Today, Dr Birupaksha, serving as the senior resident, pathology with the BMCH, was served his transfer order to Kakdwip Sub-Divisional & Multi Super Speciality Hospital in Diamond Harbour. “He’s equally influential like Dr Avik and both were aides of Prof Ghosh and that’s why no action could be initiated against them. They were the root of evils here,” claimed Dr Gouranga Pramanik, leader of the agitators at BMCH.

With a renewed transfer order issued by BMC Principal, Prof Banerjee today, the BMC students brought out a rally to celebrate their ‘victory’ this afternoon.