Bail to RG Kar accused: Left, Cong protest against CBI

Hardly 24 hours after the court granted bail to Prof (Dr) Sandip Ghosh and Abhijit Mondal, two accused in the heinous incident of rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at R G Kar Hospital on 9 August, CPM, Congress and the SUCI, along with doctors’ bodies hit the streets in the city on Saturday afternoon to protest against the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for its failure to submit charge sheet (CS) to the court within 90 days.

The CPM-led Left Front and the Congress today staged protests at various points in the city, alleging that the CBI has failed to deliver justice in the case.

They also alleged that the ruling Trinamul Congress (TMC) in West Bengal and the BJP-led Centre have a “tacit understanding”.

The Congress took out a procession from Rabindra Sadan area to CBI’s office at Nizam Palace along the AJC Bose Road in the southern part of the city and criticised the central agency for its inability to frame charges against the two accused in the case.

During the procession, Congress activists were seen holding the party flags aloft and chanting slogans like ‘We demand justice’ and ‘Bichar chai Tilottoma’ (Tilottoma wants justice). The Congress members were involved in a scuffle with the police when the latter prevented the protestors from entering Nizam Palace.

Student wing of CPM, SFI also staged protests at College Street against the CBI.

“The state government has been trying to tamper evidence in connection with the R G Kar Hospital incident to delay the judicial process. CBI will have to give us answers for its failure to submit the charge sheet within 90 days. The criminals are being granted bail because the investigating agency is failing to act properly and do justice to the cases,” alleged SFI leader Debanjan De.

West Bengal Junior Doctors Front (WBJDF) marched from Karunamoyee to the CBI office at CGO Complex in Salt Lake. Parents of the victim PGT doctor also took part in the protest rally and said, “We don’t know what the CBI is doing but at the same time we have to go ahead with legal battle seeking justice for our daughter. Don’t give up hope.”

In a separate protest programme, doctors of Abhoya Moncha, a platform formed after the incident, also staged agitation at Rani Rashmoni Avenue this afternoon demanding justice for the victim.

The Sealdah court had on Friday granted bail to Prof Ghosh and Mr Mondal in the rape and murder case.

They were granted bail after the CBI failed to file a charge sheet against them within the mandatory 90-day period.