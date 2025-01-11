Logo

# Bengal

Anirban Dasgupta new director in-charge of IISCO, DSP

Anirban Dasgupta, director in charge of Bhilai Steel Plant (BSP) has been appointed as the new director of IISCO Steel Plant and Durgapur Steel Plant of Sail in West Bengal.

SNS | BURNPUR | January 11, 2025 7:41 am

IISCO Steel Plant (photo:Facebook)

He replaces Brijendra Pratap Singh, who has joined as the new chairman cum managing director of NALCO.

Subhendu Hota, under secretary of ministry of steel has issued a notification stating that Anirban Dasgupta has been appointed as the director in charge of IISCO Steel Plant in Burnpur and Durgapur Steel Plant for three months.

