Angry patients storm MSVP office at NBMCH over delayed care, medicine shortage

In a dramatic incident today, a group of frustrated patients and their relatives stormed the office of the medical superintendent and vice principal (MSVP) at North Bengal Medical College and Hospital (NBMC&H).

Angered by prolonged waiting times, delayed medical attention, and unavailability of medicines, the group took matters into their own hands, damaging property and creating chaos in the MSVP’s chamber.

One security guard was assaulted while attempting to prevent the agitated crowd from entering the chamber. Witnesses reported that tensions had been building throughout the day as patients became increasingly upset over the lack of timely medical care. The hospital staff, caught by surprise, were unable to contain the disorder.

While no serious injuries were reported, the incident left the hospital in a state of disarray, with broken furniture and damaged equipment.

Hospital authorities have requested immediate intervention from local law enforcement to prevent further unrest and ensure the safety of all. The incident occurred at a critical time when junior doctors at NBMC&H were already on a hunger strike, with senior doctors joining their cause earlier today. Two junior doctors began their hunger strike eight days ago, with one being admitted to the ICU. A third junior doctor has since joined the protest, which has now surpassed 220 hours.

A junior doctor said, “We are only working in emergency situations. The ransacking occurred due to frustration over the unavailability of medicines. Both junior and senior doctors are not responsible for the distribution of medicines—that is a system failure at the government level. If the state had accepted our demands, today’s incident could have been avoided. This is clearly a security lapse.”

MSVP Dr Sanjay Mallick, who witnessed the incident, confirmed that an investigation will be conducted into the reasons behind the sudden aggression. “It is true there was a breach of security,” Dr Mallick acknowledged. He also noted that senior doctors had joined the junior doctors in their protest after the Indian Medical Association (IMA) declared a token strike.

Dr Mallick, along with other senior doctors, began his own token hunger strike today at NBMC&H.

In a notable visit, Jalpaiguri MP Dr Jayanta Roy, an alumnus and former medical officer and teacher at NBMC&H, met with senior doctors to discuss the ongoing crisis.

Speaking to the media, Dr Roy criticised the security lapses at NBMC&H and other medical colleges in Bengal, asserting that the doctors’ 10-point demand is entirely justified. He blamed the ongoing unrest on the state government’s “egoistic attitude”.

Dr Roy further discussed the situation with senior doctors at NBMC&H and pledged to raise their concerns with the appropriate authorities.