Andhra driver fails to understand Bangla, kills labourer by mistake

Just a language barrier caused the death of a wage labourer in East Burdwan today and a lorry driver from Andhra Pradesh had to surrender to the police, as a result.

At Daton village in Kalna, an empty lorry from Andhra Pradesh had arrived for loading of waste paddy dust from a rice mill this morning. A wage labourer of the mill Badal Biswas (34) was assisting the driver for siding of the heavy vehicle to help loading. The driver in a hurry couldn’t understand Badal’s command in Bengali and by mistake rolled the lorry down heavily in reverse gear, which smashed Badal with the mill wall and he died instantly. The driver said that he couldn’t understand Bengali and that’d cost so much.

