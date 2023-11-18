Amdanga TMC panchayat head killed in bomb attack

One person was arrested on Friday for, suspected to be behind the death of Trinamul Congress panchayat pradhan from Amdanga, North 24-Parganas. A gang of miscreants had hurled bombs at Rupchand Mondal, the panchayat head yesterday night. Police have arrested a person named Anwar Hossen Mandal from the Amdanga area.

The arrested individual is reported to be a resident of Bodaipara in the panchayat area. Police are conducting further searches for more suspects involved in the crime. The conflict between Amdanga and Bodaipara panchayats, regarding encroachment in Kamdebpur market is believed to be linked to the initial tensions leading up to the murder.

Tension has been escalating in the area since the morning after the incident. Although the Kamdebpur market remains closed on Friday, there was unusual human movement on that day, creating an atmosphere of fear.

Eyewitnesses said that the assailants aimed directly at Rupchand’s chest. Rupchand was rushed to the hospital in critical condition but succumbed to injuries. He had taken oath as the head of Amdanga panchayat just three months ago.

Meanwhile, two more persons were arrested on charges of killing Saifuddin Laskar in Jaynagar.

The arrested persons were today sent to police custody for 11 days. However regarding the arson attack and lynching case at Daluakhaki in Jaynagar, no one has been arrested. On Monday, Trinamul Congress leader Saifuddin Lashkar was murdered in Jaynagar, South 24-Parganas district.

The sequence of the events leading to Mondal’s death on Thursday night seems to be somewhat similar to the massacre and carnage at Jayanagar.