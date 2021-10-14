AMD has warned of heavy rains with strong winds : WB NAVAMI

The Alipore Meteorological Department has warned of heavy rains with strong winds. Rain will increase from Saturday.

Sunday indicates catastrophic weather. The Alipore Meteorological Department has issued a warning for heavy rains (West Bengal Weather) with strong winds. Rain will increase from Saturday. Today and tomorrow there is a rain forecast with thunder. Coastal districts are likely to receive more rains (West Bengal Weather). Cloudy skies throughout the day on Dashmi, the possibility of intermittent rain.

On the other hand, the monsoon (West Bengal Weather) is leaving Bengal this time. With the exception of some areas adjacent to Kolkata, the monsoon has started to leave. The monsoon parting line extends from Kohima in Nagaland through Silchar in Assam to Krishnanagar in Bengal and then through Baripada in Orissa to Aurangabad.

