AMC fraud: Police recover Rs 40 lakh from cyber criminals

Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate (ADPC) have recovered Rs 40 lakh siphoned off from the account of a nationalised bank of Asansol Municipal Corporation by cyber criminals and arrested five persons in this connection.

The ADPC sources said that the cyber criminals have forged the signature of the official of Asansol Municipal Corporation and siphoned off the money.

Within a month the Rs 40 lakh has been recovered and the cyber police wing of Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate has acted swiftly and nabbed all the five criminals.

Rs 12 lakh has been put on freeze by the bank during investigations and directives by the police, while Rs 28 lakh have been transferred to different accounts.

Cyber crime police station arrested Madhav Saraogi and Priyanshu Sahu from Madhya Pradesh after investigations. Later, three more persons were arrested.

Ahmed Kamal Faridi, finance officer of Asansol Municipal Corporation has lodged an FIR on 30 October at Asansol cyber crime police station.

The cyber criminals had deposited a cancelled cheque of 2022 and siphoned off Rs 40 lakh from the account of Asansol Bazar Branch.

A second cheque amounting to Rs 80 lakh was also deposited but by that time the bank and the civic body both had become alert.

“Five persons have been arrested in this case and the entire amount of Rs 40 lakh has been recovered by the cyber crime cell of ADPC. The miscreants have been taken into custody for further investigations and involvements in other cases,” said Sunil Kumar Choudhury, commissioner of police (CP) of Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate.

Bidhan Upadhyay, mayor of Asansol Municipal Corporation has thanked the cyber crime police station for cracking this cyber crime case and recovering the state government fund.