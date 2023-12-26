Alipore Zoo to put up Braille boards for visually impaired visitors

A benevolent person from Serampore serving an eye donation organization felt the need for a Braille writing board in front of every cage of different animals so that henceforth visually impaired persons of all ages can also enjoy the visit to a zoo like normal visitors.

Sidam Saha has been serving an eye donation organization for a very long time. He is also equally concerned about the well-being of blind children. For the entertainment of visually impaired children Mr Saha took up the responsibility of 90 such students from Uttarpara Blind School to take them to Alipore Zoo. The visually impaired students stood dumb in front of the cages, unable to make out which animal they were in front of unless the animals made some sound. The different sounds by the animals thrilled them.

Concerned about the visually challenged children, Mr Saha approached the zoo authority and brought to their notice the problem faced by the students. The zoo authorities promptly took up the decision to put up Braille writing boards in front of all the cages of animals, which contained all the details of the bird or animal.

The zoo authorities have taken up the innovative and unique step of putting up Braille writing boards from New year 2024.

The parents of the blind students have hailed the decision of the zoo authorities for the great concern that they have shown towards the visually impaired visitors.

It will be for the first time in the country that Alipore Zoo garden will have Braille boards.