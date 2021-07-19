West Bengal’s state animal is likely to get a boost in headcount very soon. The Alipore Zoological Garden is considering plans to initiate a conservation breeding project of the fishing cats that are said to be a ‘vulnerable’ species on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List.

The fishing cat belongs to the smaller wild cat species usually found near swamps, marshlands, oxbow lakes, tidal creeks and mangroves. Having the scientific name of ‘Prionailurus viverrinus’ it is a nocturnal animal whose count is said to be decline with time due to increased conflict with humans.

The Alipore Zoological Garden at present has about 12 such fishing cats. Of the total, three have been kept in enclosures to provide the visitors a view of the animals. The remaining are generally used for the breeding purposes.

Considering the fact, the zoo authorities are mulling to take up a breeding project to enable conservation of the animal in the state and have received from the local authorities. For this, the zoo authorities, have now sent a proposal to the Zoo Authority of India awaiting an approval.

According to official sources, once implemented and successful, the project will help in increasing the count of the ‘vulnerable’ species in the state. Once approved, the zoo authorities are to build additional enclosures for the state animal. Plans are also being considered to engage scholars from the field who could help conduct a detailed study on the animals.