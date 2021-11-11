Alapan threat and the strange case of Maj. Roshanlal

The arrest of the doctor who sent death threat letters to the former state chief secretary Alapan Bandopadhyay has led the Lalbazar sleuths to dig into his profile which revealed that the accused used to send such threat letters to high profile personalities for quite some time now.

What baffled the police and the colleagues at KPC Medical College where Dr Arindam Sen, the accused, was attached as a gynaecologist, was his confession that he sent such letters to relieve himself of mental stress. The police is looking into the medical records of the doctor after several medical experts have hinted at what could be a case of dissociative identity disorder- a disease alluded to in the famous novel of Robert Louis Stevenson’s, “The Strange case of Dr. Jackyll and Mr Hyde”.

Police sources recalled that the archive of the police headquarters in Lalbazar reveals a similar but spine chilling case dating back to 1948 where an eminent army doctor attached with the military hospital in Alipore, Kolkata, had sent shockwaves in the country with multiple murders.

Major Roshanlal Singh, the son of a maharaja of Kashmir, was the head of the ENT department at the military hospital in Alipore, He had joined the Indian Army Medical Corps during World War 2 and had earned accolades for his duties in the war.

Major Roshanlal was a charming personality who quickly earned the respect of his colleagues and patients and was respected in society for his courteous mannerisms. His official letterhead bore the tagline “Worship God by servicing the ailing humanity”. However, Roshanlal had a completely different personality with “dark character traits” that were only known to his wife who married the doctor while working as a nurse in the ENT department of the military hospital.

Archives revealed, the wife, Moni, began to suspect the doctor after he married her but refused to get the marriage legally registered. In 1947, the couple had their first child and Roshanlal had hired a flat in Motilal Nehru Road in Kolkata where the second child was born. Soon after, the wife witnessed a different personality in the doctor who began abusing her and got involved in an extramarital affair.

The doctor was transferred to Ranchi and plotted to murder his wife who stayed back at Kolkata residence. He told his wife to accompany him to Kashmir to his native place to meet her in-laws but instead boarded a train for Puri from Howrah Station and deceived her into thinking that they would be going to Kashmir after a vacation. The wife was pregnant when in a hotel room in Puri the doctor injected her with tranquiliser, strangled her with a scarf and buried her body in the sandy beaches of Puri.

Soon after he returned to Kolkata and murdered his mother in law and sister in law in the Motilal Nehru Road flat as they began inquiring about Moni. He choked them to death and subsequently butchered their bodies, wrapped them in plastic and attempted to throw it in Rabindra Sarobar Lake when the guard caught him and handed him over to the police.