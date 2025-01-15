As an Indian Air Force veteran, it’s impossible not to feel a deep sense of pride and anticipation as Aero India 2025 approaches. Scheduled from February 10-14 in Bengaluru, this 15th edition of Asia’s largest and most prestigious air show promises to be a pivotal moment in India’s emergence as a dominant player in the global aerospace and defence sector. Over the years, we have witnessed remarkable progress in India’s defence capabilities, and this event is a clear reflection of that growth and ambition.

With the theme, “The Runway to a Billion Opportunities,” Aero India 2025 is poised to be more than just a showcase of cutting-edge aerospace technology. It offers a crucial platform for forging partnerships between Indian and foreign aerospace firms, creating opportunities to enhance indigenisation and accelerate the growth of India’s defence industry. For veterans like myself, seeing India transition from being a consumer of defence products to a manufacturer of advanced military platforms is incredibly rewarding. The air show is set to highlight India’s Make in India initiative, with an emphasis on indigenous capabilities across a wide range of technologies, from advanced fighter jets to unmanned aerial systems.

One of the most significant aspects of Aero India 2025 will be the India Pavilion, which will spotlight the country’s growing defence manufacturing capabilities. This includes showcasing state-of-the-art technologies and products developed by Indian companies, as well as future defence prospects. The event will also feature the iDEX pavilion, which will highlight the innovations coming out of India’s vibrant start-up ecosystem. These initiatives are not only vital for boosting the country’s defence capabilities but also play a key role in positioning India as a global aerospace leader.

Aero India 2025 will also facilitate strategic international dialogue, with the Defence Ministers’ Conclave and CEOs’ Round-Table bringing together global leaders in defence and aerospace.

In addition to the business and strategic aspects, the event will feature thrilling aerobatic displays and exhibitions of military platforms, allowing the public to witness firsthand the power and potential of modern aerospace technologies.

In conclusion, Aero India 2025 is not just another air show; it’s a significant milestone in India’s journey to becoming a global leader in aerospace and defence.

The author is president of AFA, West Bengal branch