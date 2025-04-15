Bengaluru based startup selected under NQM launches one of India’s most powerful quantum computers

Bengaluru based QpiAI, one of the 8 startups selected under the National Quantum Mission (NQM), coordinated by the Department of Science and Technology (DST) has announced the launch of one of India’s most powerful quantum computers featuring 25 superconducting qubits, on the occasion of World Quantum Day.

The World Quantum Day is celebrated every year on April 14.

QpiAI-Indus, the quantum computer launched, is the first full-stack quantum computing system in the country and combines advanced quantum hardware, scalable control, and optimized software for transformative hybrid computing.

It integrates advanced quantum processors, next-generation Quantum-HPC software platforms, and AI-enhanced quantum solutions.

With this milestone, QpiAI is driving deep-science and deep-tech innovation across life sciences, drug discovery, materials sciences, mobility, logistics, sustainability, and climate action.

As a part of India’s National Quantum Mission, QpiAI is at the forefront of building the country’s quantum computing technology ecosystem, national quantum adoption programs, and creating one of the world’s largest quantum talent ecosystems.

QpiAI is committed to accelerating India’s quantum journey, making quantum computing technologies practical, accessible, and globally impactful. The technologies from the company, bootstrapped in 2019, have led to 11 patent applications and generated a revenue of around Rs 1 million per annum. They have also generated substantial capital from the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI).

With this announcement on World Quantum Day which marks a shared vision for a quantum-enabled future that transforms industries, accelerates scientific discovery, and empowers the next generation of innovators, QpiAI joins the global community of scientists, engineers, policy makers, and enthusiasts in celebrating the remarkable progress and possibilities unlocked by quantum science and technology.