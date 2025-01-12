AI adda on driving digital innovation

CIO Association, a non-profit association of CIOs across India celebrated the 6th anniversary of the Kolkata Chapter today with AI Adda 2025, which was attended by 150+ CIOs from various parts of the country.

AI Adda 2025 was inaugurated by Umesh Mehta, national president CIO Association; Dr Sandip Pradhan, president of CIOA Kolkata chapter, CIO Exide Industries and Debashis Sen, former CMD of HIDCO.

Dr Sandip Pradhan said CIO Association is an initiative of the leading technocrats of the country, comprising CIOs, CISOs, and CDOs from varied industry verticals across India and the Middle East. More than 2000+ CIOs of various organizations in India are members of the Association.

