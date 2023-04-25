Ahead of new campaign, Mamata wishes workers

On the eve of twomonth long mass contact programme called Trinamule Naba Joar, party chairperson Mamata Banerjee encouraged Abhishek Banerjee, party national general secretary and the leaders for taking up such a drive.

Calling it the first of its kind political campaign Miss Banerjee tweeted: “Trinamule NabaJoar is the first of its kind political campaign and I want to heartily congratulate @abhishekaitc @all the party workers for embarking upon# JonoSanjogYatra, which will traverse across the state. We aim to usher in a new wave of progress and development at the grassroots, for which we humbly seek the blessings of the people of Bengal to succeed in this endeavour.”

Responding to the party chairperson’s tweet, Abhishek tweeted: “Thank You Didi! We’re resolute in our determination to ensure that your welfare initiatives reach all households regardless of their caste, creed, religion or political association. WB has and will continue to serve as a beacon of hope and inspiration for others to emulate.”

Mr Banerjee will start his campaign from tomorrow from Dinhata in Cooch Behar. He offered puja at Madanmohan temple. The two month long campaign will end at Kakdwip. Mr Banerjee will stay away from home for two months to take part in the campaign.

Meanwhile, Trinamul state president and chairman of the 22-member state election committee Subrata Bakshi held a virtual meeting with the leaders and expl ained how to go about the campaign.

This is for the first time in the electoral history of the country when the electorate will select the candidates for the forthcoming panchayat election. Mr Banerjee will hold three meetings a day on an average.

Both Miss Banerjee and Abhishek have assured that there would be a free and fair panchayat election and to do this selection of candidates by the rural populace is very important.

Trinamul Congress has for the first time appointed election in-charge and co-incharge in every gram panchayat and their duty will be to oversee the working of the party in the ground level.

There has been a central election committee, which will preside over the entire process. It will oversee preparation of electoral rolls of the relevant party stakeholders with each district