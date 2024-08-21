Agitating doctors threaten to continue with cease-work

The agitating junior doctors, interns and medical students of R G Kar Medical College and Hospital decided to continue their ongoing cease-work programme till all culprits involved in the horrific incident of rape and murder of the postgraduate trainee (PGT) doctor are arrested and get exemplary punishment.

“Please trust us,” the Supreme Court said on Tuesday while requesting the doctors protesting across the country over the incident to call off the strike and resume work.

The court said abstention from the work of doctors affects those segments of the society that are in need of medical care.

“We earnestly appeal to all the doctors that we are here to ensure that their safety and protection is the matter of highest national concern. Please trust us, that’s why we have not left the matter to the high court,” a three-member Bench, headed by the Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud of the apex court said.

“We felt this is not just a matter of a serious offence but which affects the institution of healthcare pan-India. Therefore, the need for the Supreme Court to take up the matter,” the Bench said.

The protesting doctors at R G Kar Medical College Hospital said, “We welcome the Supreme Court directive but at the same time we will continue our cease-work programme. We will announce our future plan after discussing with representatives of other medical colleges. Till then, we will continue our strike.”

“We are keeping watch on regular developments in connection with the CBI investigation. As doctors and medical students, we believe that the heinous crime was committed by many others, not one,” they claimed.