Agartala-Anand Vihar Tejas Rajdhani to run via Malda

Passengers of Malda heading towards the country’s capital would now be able to enjoy a comfortable journey in state-of-the-art Tejas Rajdhani Express while travelling to Delhi.

The Agartala-Anand Vihar Tejas Rajdhani Express via Malda Town, was flagged off from Malda Town station this afternoon by parliamentarian, Khagen Murmu, MLAs, Srirupa Mitra Chowdhury and Gopal Chandra Saha, in presence of the divisional railway manager of Malda, Vikas Chaube. Starting from 17 January, the 20501/20502 Agartala – Anand Vihar ( T ) Tejas Rajdhani weekly Express would now run via diverted route through Malda Town – Bhagalpur – Jamalpur with commercial stoppages at Malda Town, Bhagalpur and Jamalpur in Eastern Railway.

According to the Eastern Railway, the Rajdhani Express, now covering a new route via Malda Town-Bhagalpur, is anticipated to not only enhance connectivity with commercial stoppages at crucial stations such as Malda Town, Bhagalpur, Jama lpur, and Patna in both directions. The train with the diverted route commenced its journey on 15 January from Agartala at 3.10 pm and reached Malda Town station today at 3 pm.

As informed by the Railways, the premium train is to be run weekly, reaching Anand Vihar at 10.50 am on Wednesdays. On the return journey, the 20502 Anand Vihar – Agartala Tejas Rajdhani Express will depart from Anand Vihar Terminal at 7.50 on Wednesdays, reaching Agartala at 3.40 pm on Fridays.

The train is to stop at Ambassa, Dharmanagar, New Karimganj, Badarpur, Hojai, Guwahati, Rangia, Barpeta Road, New Jalpaiguri, Malda Town, Bhagalpur, Jamalpur, Patna, Pt. Deendayal Upadhyay Jn and Kanpur Central stations enroute in both the directions.

In UP direction journey, 20501 will arrive at Malda Town at 3 pm on Tuesdays and will stop for 10 minutes whereas in the down direction 20502 will arrive at Malda Town at 4.25 pm to stay there for 10 minutes.