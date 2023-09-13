After tree hacking, Governor visits spot

Amid the escalating tension between the Raj Bhavan and state government, Governor CV Ananda Bose today rushed to a spot at Rowland Row where allegations of felling of an old tree were raised by local residents.

The Governor visited the place to take note of the allegations of a decades-old tree being hacked down in the Ballygunge area. He even had a talk with some of the residents of the area. Expressing disappointment over the matter, the Governor promised to investigate.

He also assured the residents of planting saplings of peepal trees at Raj Bhavan.

According to locals, a few labourers started felling the tree near a residential complex last Sunday.

On being asked they claimed to be working for the Kolkata Municipal Corporation. After protests from local residents, the labourers stopped work and left.

On getting the information, the civic body is said to have denied carrying out any such works in the area. Officials of the KMC also visited the spot to take note of the situation.

Mayor of KMC Firhad Hakim has also condemned the act and ordered an investigation on the matter.

The mayor, in a meeting yesterday, also gave strict instructions prohibiting felling of trees for putting up hoardings or enabling pandals during the upcoming Durga Puja.