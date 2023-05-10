After Mocha relief, heat wave peril till Friday: Met dept

The state is likely to escape the wrath of cyclone Mocha that turned into a well-marked low pressure area, this morning and then a depression in the evening hours.

The anticipated cyclone, as tipped by the weather department, is to make a landfall at Bangladesh-Myanmar coastal lines without touching West Bengal. Even though spared, parts of West Bengal will still have to bear the brunt of the approaching weather system in the form of a heat wave.

The Regional Meteorological Centre has predicted extremely hot weather with ‘loo’ in several districts of Gangetic West Bengal till 12 May.

Meanwhile, the system is to hit land on 12 May in its advanced stage of formation as a tropical cyclone. It is expected to trigger thunderstorms and lightning in pockets of North and South 24-Parganas.

As informed by the weather office, the system is very likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of east central Bay of Bengal and Andaman Sea tomorrow. It is likely to move initially north-northwestwards till 11 May.

Thereafter, it is expected to recurve gradually and move north-northeast wards towards Bangladesh-Myanmar coasts.