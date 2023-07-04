After ED, Sayani may face CBI

Actor-turned politician Sayani Ghosh, who was grilled by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with her assets and property deal with arrested former Trinamul youth congress general secretary Kuntal Ghosh, is now learnt to be under the lens of the CBI.

She had been asked to depose before the agency on 5 July, armed with relevant documents of her I-T returns and bank statements of flats purchased. Now, CBI, claimed a source, would like to pitch in to probe her alleged relationship with the arrested general secretary of the Trinamul youth Congress.

The CBI, as sources claimed had come to know that Ghosh was drafted in as the general secretary of the Trinamul’s youth wing after she was made the state president of the youth wing in 2020-21.