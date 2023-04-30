After DM prod, admin to ensure power, water supply to workers’ families

The Asia renowned Indian car manufacturing factory Hindustan Motors at HindMotor brought down its shutters in 2014.

However, 75 workers’ families, finding no other option to move out, stayed back in the factory workers’ living quarters.

The factory management’s indifferent attitude and neglect to these families can be easily seen as no repair or maintenance work was carried out at the living quarters since then. Presently, most of the workers’ living quarters are in a deplorable condition, posing life threat to the occupants.

The area around the workers quarters is now covered with dense wild shrubs providing ideal habitat for poisonous snakes and insects.

Initially, the factory management provided regular electricity and water supply to the workers but at present, power and water supply is provided only for an hour. The 75 families are undergoing severe hardship without any proper water and power supply when the heat is unbearable.

BJP leader Pankaj Roy recently drew the attention of the district magistrate towards the deplorable condition in which 75 families are surviving the hardship.

The district magistrate Dr P Deepap Priya in response to the written plea, promptly directed the local administration to ensure supply of water and power to the 75 families within 3 May and have also sought a reply stating the steps taken by the local administration to improve the living standard of the families.

The affected 75 families are hopeful that the local administration will take steps to ensure water and power supply.