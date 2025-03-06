Adhir writes to railway minister for special trains during Eid

Senior Congress leader and erstwhile Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, has urged today railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to introduce special trains on the Malda, Murshidabad, and Dinajpur (North and South) routes ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr to accommodate the surge in passenger traffic during the festive season.

In a letter addressed to the railway minister, Chowdhury highlighted that Murshidabad district has the highest concentration of Muslim population in the country, and with the ongoing Ramzan month, passenger traffic to these regions has already risen significantly. The demand is expected to escalate further as people travel to reunite with their families and partake in Eid celebrations, he noted. Chowdhury stressed the urgent need for additional trains to ensure smooth travel for thousands of passengers, particularly those from the Muslim community, who make long-distance journeys to celebrate with their loved ones. “To effectively meet the increased passenger traffic of people from the Muslim minority community of the region, it would be essential to run special/additional trains on the Malda, Dinajpur (North and South), and Murshidabad rail lines before Eid-ul-Fitr. This would be of immense help to a very large section of people of the area,” he wrote.

He further emphasised that facilitating travel during Ramzan is a just and rightful move and urged the railway ministry to take immediate steps in addressing the demand. With Eid-ul-Fitr expected to be celebrated on 30 March, a substantial rise in railway bookings is anticipated, making additional train services crucial for managing the passenger rush efficiently.

