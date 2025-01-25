Abhishek’s help ensures costly injections for young girl

Diamond Harbour MP and Trinamul Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee visited a Sebaashray camp at Yuva Sangha ground at Daulatpur, Bishnupur. He interacted with people inside a model camp and was given an overview of the entire process. He interacted with the patients and the people accompanying them. He assured full medical support to patients who arrived on Friday morning.

The MP also visited 9-year-old Altaf Hosen Ghorami at the Jagannath Gupta Institute of Medical Sciences and Hospital, where the young boy recently underwent a life-saving surgery for a congenital cardiac anomaly.

He took time out to personally speak with Altaf, offering his words of encouragement and ensuring that the child’s recovery was on track. With a deep sense of responsibility, he also instructed the medical team to ensure the best post-operative care for Altaf.

Earlier, a child with critical illness was brought to Sebaashray camp and Abhishek assured the family to take care of the patient’s treatment. During his visit to the medical camp at Panakua gram panchayat ground in Bishnupur, Abhishek personally attended to the plight of a child named Kriti Manna, battling a critical health condition.

Brought to the camp by her distressed parents, the child’s situation deeply resonated with him. He not only inspected her condition but also reassured to the family of necessary support.

As informed by the doctor, the child needs specialised treatment and an injection that is available in AIIMS, Delhi.

Abhishek also spoke to the Sebaashray volunteers and doctors to ensure that the child gets the specialised treatment and injection in Kolkata instead of going to Delhi.

Post a series of specialised injections, the Trinamul has also assured the family to take care of the plastic surgery of their child.

Abhishek wrote on his X-handle: “The essence of #Sebaashray lies in its commitment to selfless service and the profound impact it creates in people’s lives. Today, as I met 9-year-old Altaf Hosen Ghorami, who underwent a critical cardiac surgery after his condition was identified at a Sebaashray camp, I was overwhelmed by the sight of his vibrant smile and his parents’ visible relief.