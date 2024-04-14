Abhishek urges party workers to motivate 10 voters for TMC

Following the style of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Trinamul Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee today urged party workers to motivate at least 10 people each to cast a vote for his party candidate.

Mr Banerjee was addressing a mammoth gathering after the end of his roadshow in Cooch Behar today.

Notably, PM Modi, during his election campaigning in north Bengal, requested the audience to motivate others by conveying his obeisance to the people.

Advertisement

“One person will convey his obeisance to at least 20 people,” Modi said.

The TMC leader, terming the BJP candidate Nisith Pramanik as ‘betrayer’, urged the people not to vote for him as he allegedly stopped disbursement of central funds for 100 days’ job and other schemes, including Awas Yojana.

Mr Banerjee asked for votes for his party candidate Jagadish Chandra Barma Basunia and said, “Just six months ago, an arrest warrant was issued against Mr Pramanik in connection with a murder case but BJP has nominated him as its candidate here.”

“Who is better candidate here?” he asked.

Notably, Mr Pramanik managed a stay from the apex court.

Mr Banerjee also said, “Extend your support to Mr Basunia. It is my responsibility to bring development to Cooch Behar.”

Meanwhile, Abhishek convened a meeting with leaders of the Rajbanshi community, today.

What have the @BJP4India Zamindars done for our Rajbanshi brethren? Made false promises, neglected them & committed crimes against them. Meanwhile, Bengal has tirelessly worked for the welfare of our Rajbanshi brothers and sisters.

Today’s meeting highlighted the unwavering trust of the Rajbangshis in the Maa-Mati-Manush ideology, affirming their support for our candidate in the upcoming elections.