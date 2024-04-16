Abhishek seeks legal action against I-T dept

Abhishek Banerjee, national general secretary of Trinamul Congress has threatened to take legal action against the Income Tax department for not allowing his chopper to take the trial run.

“We have lodged a complaint with the Election Commission of India and are contemplating to take legal action against the Income Tax department. We are not against the raid conducted by the department but it has no authority to hold back the trial run, it is a criminal offence. They did not find anything after conducting the raid and stopped the chopper from taking its trial run.”

I-T officials went to Behala Flying Club on Sunday and conducted a raid. Mr Banerjee’s bags were opened but nothing was found. They then stopped the chopper from taking its trial run. Mr Banerjee uses the helicopter to reach distant districts. It is mandatory for the chopper to take a trial run, a day before the scheduled journey of the VIPs. Mr Banerjee was supposed to visit Haldia in East Midnapore on the chopper today to attend a workers’ conference.

Mr Banerjee alleged that his security personnel were heckled by the I-T officials.

After holding the workers’ meet, Mr Banerjee told the media that he had spoken to all the MLAs and the problems that had developed were ironed out. He said the Trinamul Congress would fare better in Midnapore district in the forthcoming general election. Debangshu Bhattacharya of Trinamul is pitted against Abhijit Ganguly, a judge of Calcutta High Court, who retired and joined the BJP.

In Kanthi, Soumendu Adhikari, Suvendu’s brother is contesting against Uttam Barik of Trinamul Congress. Election in East Midnapore will be held on 25 May.