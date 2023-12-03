Abhishek seeks eye care in Hyderabad

Abhishek Banerjee, national general secretary of Trinamul Congress, has left for Hyderabad on Saturday for his eye treatment in a hospital there, sources in the ruling party said. The chief minister Mamata Banerjee, while addressing a party rally on 23 November at Netaji Indoor Stadium had expressed deep concern with eye problems of Mr Banerjee.

He has developed a blood clot in his eyes, Miss Banerjee had said in the rally. During the end of July, he had flown to the US through Dubai for his eye treatment. He had suffered severe eye injuries during a road accident on Durgapur Expressway in Hooghly in 2016. An eye surgery was performed on him in the US in 2022.

