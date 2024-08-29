Abhishek promises to bring private member bill in Parliament

Trinanul Congress national general secretary and MP from Diamond Harbour Abhishek Banerjee said he would move a private member Bill in the Lok Sabha on for a stringent anti-rape law and threatened to launch a movement in Delhi if the Centre does not make a stringent anti-rape law within three or four months.

He was addressing a rally celebrating foundation day of Trinamul Chhatra Parishad on Mayo Road this afternoon.

“I will move a Private Member Bill on stringent anti-rape law in the Parliament soon and will organize a movement in Delhi if the Centre does not make stringent anti-rape law,” he maintained.

He said the BJP “Which talks big, will never bring stringent anti-rape law as many of their leaders are involved in crimes like rape. In the past 10 years 41,733 rapes were been committed in Uttar Pradesh, 36,144 rapes in Madhya Pradesh followed by Rajasthan with 28,000 incidents, and Maharastra with 25,000 rape incidents.

Everywhere you get a double engine government. The state BJP, instead of asking the chief minister of Bengal to resign, should ask the chief ministers of these states to resign first, he remarked.

He said to bring down the incidents of rape, the law should be stringent and the trial and conviction should be completed within 50 days.

Lambasting the BJP for the 12-hour Bangla bandh and demanding resignation of Mamata Banerjee, he said, “If the leaders from Bengal have the guts they should organize a march to Parliamewnt in Delhi demanding stringent anti-rape laws. They do not have the guts and will try to create trouble in Bengal.”

He said an unfortunate incident had taken place at the R G Kar Medical College and Hospital and the state government and city police arrested a person and the investigation was on. The High Court had ordered a CBI inquiry and the state government had to submit all the papers. In the past two weeks, the CBI has been unable to make any breakthrough.