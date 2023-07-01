All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday came down heavily on Alipurduar MP John Barla for sitting on funds meant for job and housing projects of West Bengal.

John Barla is Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs.

Addressing an election rally at Falakata in the Alipurduar district, the Banerjee accused Barla of non-payment of the funds earmarked for 100-day job and housing projects for the people of state.

“John Barla does not have his official job. His only job in Delhi is to increase his ‘number’ by licking feet,” alleged the AITC leader.

“I will quit politics if Mr Barla proves that he has held a single meeting in Alipurduar in the interest of the people,” Banerjee said.

“He (Barla) is a product of ‘guarantor’. How many times have you seen Barla,” he asked the audience.

He further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi describes himself as a guarantor who would make public representatives corruption-free. But he is not convinced by seeing the economic status of Barla.

“Did you see the house of John Barla? He is a product of Modi,” he added.

He called Suvendu Adhikari another product of Modi. “’All have seen him receiving money on television. But no action has been taken against him by Modi.”

Calling upon the people to cast their vote in favour of Trinamool Congress, the AITC general secretary asked: “Who is the guarantor of Alipurduar? Tell me, who? Didi or Modi? Is Modi a guarantor here? … Didi (Mamata Banerjee) is the only guarantor here. You will cast vote to ensure your rights to obtain legitimate claims by electing Trinamool-led new civic body.”

Abhishek Banerjee also announced that after the end of Panchayat polls Trinamool Congress will stage bigger demonstrations in Delhi demanding Central funds.

“The Central government has stopped disbursement of funds of Rs 7,500 crore meant for 100-day job and Rs 8,000 crore meant for housing schemes. The state government’s share of Rs 1.5 lakh crore from the Centre is yet to be released,” he claimed.