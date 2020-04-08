Nobel laureate Abhijit Vinayak Banerjee today advised the state government to make masks mandatory for people going to markets and a hand sanitisation facility for people entering and leaving the markets. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee held a video conference this evening with Dr Banerjee, who is in USA to seek suggestions on combating the epidemic.

Dr Banerjee said that people should wear masks while visiting the markets. Hand sanitisers should be kept at the entry and exit points of the markets so that infection does not spread, Dr Banerjee said. He further suggested setting up more testing facilities across the state and facility of random testing for people suffering from cough and cold.

“If many people show signs of cough and cold then they a random testing should be done. We have to be more careful and alert. But there is nothing to fear or panic,” Dr Banerjee said.

The Global Advisory Board headed by Dr Banerjee will comprise a total of eight members namely exregional director of WHO Swarup Sarkar, former chief of CDC, USA Tom Frieden, economist, World Bank Jishnu Das, former health secretary of Government of India JVR Prasad Rao, communication specialist, UNAIDS Siddhartha Dube, medical specialist Sukumar Mukherjee and public health specialist Abhijit Chowdhury.