A Mid-Day Meal programme with a difference

A special Mid Day Meal programme with a difference will be held in Siliguri Boys’ High School on 13 January 2024. The Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) Mayor Goutam Deb, who is also a former student of the school, has conceived the idea to mark the 105th anniversary of the school.

Addressing the reporters here today, Mr Deb said: “We are going to organise a reunion to mark the 105th anniversary of the school. Two day programme will begin on 13 January 2024. We will arrange a Special Day Meal programme involving the students of its primary section.

Both the students of the school and former students, who will take part in reunion, will join the programme.” Mr Deb informed reporters about the detailed plans for the reunion. He also invited several former students of the Siliguri Boys’ High School to participate in the reunion for infrastructure development of the school.

Advertisement