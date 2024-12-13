75 kg ganja seized, 4 arrested

Coke Oven police station has arrested four persons under Narcotics Act and seized 75 kilograms of ganja from their possession acting on a specific tip-off.

The arrested four persons are Bharat Kumar Jaiswal of Ramkrishna Pally in Durgapur, Anarul Islam of Rani Nagar in Murshidabad and Dildar Mondal and Abdul Khalek, all from Rani Nagar in Murshidabad.

Talking to the media persons, Abhishek Gupta, deputy commissioner of police (east) of Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate (ADPC) said that Coke Police have caught red handed four persons before the consignment was supposed to be delivered to a person in Waria area.

“We will forward them to court today and seek police custody for further interrogations about the racket operative in this region,” he added.

Acting on a specific tip-off Coke Oven police station intercepted a vehicle during naka checking on the road between Gammon Bridge and Raturia Angadpur industrial park. During frisking, the packets of ganja were found kept inside the dickey of the vehicle and black trolley bag.

The three people from Murshidabad brought the consignment worth Rs 10 lakh from Barbil in Odisha by train and all of them came down at Durgapur railway station. From there the consignment was loaded into the vehicle of Bharat Kumar Jaiswal of Durgapur.

The total seizure amount is around 75 kilogram and its market price is about Rs 10 lakh.

Only a couple of days ago, Pandaveswar police arrested two persons and seized 25 kilograms of ganja from their possession near the Pandaveswar railway station. Incidentally, in that case also the Coke Oven police has chased the drug peddlers and they managed to flee away but after a few hours have been caught by Pandaveswar police during naka checking.

SI Moinul Haq, OC of Coke Oven police station said that police are regularly keeping a tab on the active drug peddling rackets operating in this region and making arrests.