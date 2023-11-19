70k + devotees to offer Chhath Puja at Champda

With a record number of devotees set to offer Chhath Puja at different river banks of Champdani, the district and local administration have geared up to take all necessary precautionary measures to make Chhath Puja celebrations trouble free.

The authorities are laying top priority to cleanliness, providing all the necessary civic amenities and above all the safety and security to avoid any kind of untoward incident.

The Champdani civic body chairman, Suresh Mishra, said, “It is expected that more than 7,000 devotees will offer Chhath Puja at Champdani. Indra Maidan is a major ghat; other two ghats are Palta Ghat and Pirtala Ghat.

All steps at the river ghats have been repaired and ghats will remain illuminated with high intensity halogen lights, proper drinking water and lavatories. Medical camps and ambulances will provide services in any kind of emergency.

Speed boats will patrol the ghats, keeping devotees at a safe distance. Civic body volunteers, in assistance with the police and local club volunteers will keep a check on the movement of devotees and CCTVs will monitor the ghats. The devotees will not be allowed to carry high intensity sound crackers and throwing waste in the river is strictly prohibited, informed the authorities.