7-year-old swallows coin, gets relief at Sebaashray camp

A medical emergency was averted when a 7-year-old child, who had swallowed a coin while playing, received timely medical intervention through TMC national general secretary & Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee’s Sebaashray initiative.

The camp, located in Basuldanga, provided crucial medical support, underscoring the importance of accessible healthcare facilities and the commitment to offer life-saving assistance.

Advertisement

Expressing his relief for getting assistance Hossain Khan, father of the child, said, “My son swallowed a coin while playing. We brought him to the Basuldanga camp, where the doctors referred him to the Diamond Harbour Super Specialty Hospital. There, we received full support and care.”

Advertisement

Another patient, who had come for a check-up, collapsed at the camp. Narrating her experience, “I collapsed at the camp. They took care of me immediately and later ensured I was safely sent back home. They also provided me with medicines and administered saline at the camp. I wouldn’t have survived if I had been at home,” said Shyamoli Mandal.