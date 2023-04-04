66 bigha land under Murshidabad estate illegally occupied

Vast land mass, measuring around 66 bighas on 22 different plots, under the Murshidabad estate in the district, have been illegally occupied causing massive revenue loss to the cash-strapped state government for years.

The occupants, allegedly under the patronage of police administration and local leaders of the Ruling Trinamul Congress, have illegally built hotels, restaurants, shops, steel furniture manufacturing units and long roads on the Murshidabad estate land, under the state judicial department. Murshidabad estate has recently identified the 22 illegally occupied plots and lodged FIRs with respective police stations in a move to take possession of the land.

“We have identified around 22 different plots measuring 66 bighas, owned by our estate in Murshidabad district. Illegal occupiers have built various types of concrete commercial and residential establishments and running business there. We have lodged FIRs against the illegal occupiers with police stations to take possession of our land. But no arrest has been made so far,” Jayanta Mandal, Murshidabad estate manager, told The Statesman on Monday.

“The state government is incurring huge losses during the past several years. I have already written to the district magistrate and superintendent of police in Murshidabad and the judicial department seeking their interventions to get back the illegally-occupied land,” Mandal said.

The plots are located in different places like Kumrapur mouza, Sheikhpara Garden at Khanpur mouza, Hossainnagar Land, Roshanbagh Kanagoli, Killanizamat in Lalbagh in the district.

Illegal concrete construction has also come up on the estate land at Motijheel area. Mandal has asked the illegal occupant to appear before him on a hearing scheduled on 12 April.

“It’s true that many plots are being illegally occupied and the Murshidabad estate office is taking steps to get the land back. District administration always provides administrative support to the estate authority,” Rajarshi Mitra, Murshidabad DM, told The Statesman.

“We have also informed the district police to take up the issue seriously so that we can take possession of the illegally occupied government land. The state judicial department has also been informed about the matter. We have also planned to lease out land owned by the estate to generate revenues,” he added.

Surinder Singh, superintendent of police of Murshidabad, was not available for comment