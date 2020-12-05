Darjeeling district recorded a total of 65 fresh cases of Covid-19 today, sources said. Twenty-four of the new cases were from the Siliguri Municipal Corporation, one from Kharibari, three from Sukna, four from Kurseong Municipality, 23 from Matigara, one from Mirik, eight from Naxalbari, and one from Takdah.

A total of 30 cases were also detected in the Jalpaiguri portion of the SMC. Also today, 104 Covid patients either ended their home isolation period or were discharged from hospitals, the sources added. One dies in Siliguri Meanwhile, a 90-year-old resident of Kurseong in Darjeeling died at the dedicated hospital for Covid patients at Matigara in Siliguri last evening.

The person had been admitted to the hospital on 3 December. 36 new cases in Malda district Thirty-six fresh cases were detected in Malda in tests conducted last night. According to sources 29 of the 843 samples were tested positive at the VRDL in the Malda Medical College and Hospital, while seven were found during rapid antigen tests.

Ten of the fresh cases were from areas under the English Bazaar Municipality, and six from the Old Malda Municipality. The other cases were spread across various blocks of the district.