6,000 graduates will be engaged as paid interns: Govt

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today announced that the state government will engage 6,000 graduates as interns every year and provide them a monthly allowance of Rs 5,000.

The state Cabinet today approved the West Bengal Student Internship Scheme 2022 under which students after completing their graduation or an equivalent level in technical education will get the opportunity to do an internship with the state government for one year. They will receive a consolidated pay of Rs 5000 per month and 6000 students will be roped in every year under the scheme.

“The performance of the students will be reviewed after a year and the well-performing ones may get the opportunity to work with the state government. After completing the internship, students will receive a certificate with ranking or grading that will be beneficial for their future studies or securing a good job in other government as well as in private level,” said Miss Banerjee after the Cabinet meeting.

The applicant needs to get a minimum of 60 per cent marks in graduation. The interns will learn about the state government schemes and their implementation at the ground level. The students will get the opportunity to work in their respective residential areas.

The applications will be accepted in online mode and there will be a selection board headed by the state chief secretary which will work in coordination with the education department.

Next, the Cabinet approved relaxation of recruitment norms for people who give their land for the proposed Deocha-Pachami coal mine project in Birbhum.

“We have decided that one member from each of the families who will give their land for the project will be handed over a job of a junior constable or a senior constable depending on their educational qualification. A total of 5100 new posts have already been approved,” said Miss Banerjee.

She said that 139 people have already agreed to give their land for the project. She however made it clear that work will first commence on 1000 acres of land that belongs to the state government. “Land will be taken only from those who are willing,” she added.

Earlier, Miss Banerjee had announced a rehabilitation package worth Rs 10,000 crore to initiate coal excavation at Deocha Pachami coal block. According to sources, the state has to acquire 2,267 acres for the project.

The Deocha Pachami coal block is spread across 3,400 acres at Mohammad Bazar block of Birbhum district with around 1,198 million tonne coal reserve and 1,400 million tonne cubic basalt deposit. Around 21,000 people (including 3,601 SC and 9,034 ST) people reside in 4,314 houses in 12 villages in the area.

This apart, Miss Banerjee announced the formation of Jai Hind Bahini in four zones in the state that includes Junglemahal, Siliguri, Kolkata and Barrackpore.

The Bahini will be inspired from the activities of Azad Hind Fauz of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and the teachings and ideals of Swami Vivekananda.