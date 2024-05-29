6 wounded in factional fight

Two Trinamul Congress groups headed by the local MLA and the block president were engaged in a clash over a panchayat tender today, leaving six injured, including the local area committee president of the party.

Four were shifted to the hospital with severe head injuries, the police said.

The groups headed by Nabin Bag, the MLA, Khandaghosh and the TMC block president Aparthiba Islam were in loggerhead were armed with sticks, dagger in their hands and attacked each other at Ukhrid village. The police failed to book anyone saying that none registered complaints.

