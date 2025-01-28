5 kidnappers nabbed from Durgapur, cash recovered

Budbud police station has arrested five abductors and seized over Rs one lakh from their possession, a four wheeler, a two wheeler, arms and ammunition.

All the five arrested criminals are residents of Durgapur sub-division. They have been forwarded to Durgapur Court and taken on police custody for further investigations.

DCP (East) of Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate (ADPC), Avisekh Gupta, and ACP Suman Jaiswal said in a press brief that on 10 January an incident of kidnapping had occurred in Budbud and the police came to know about the incident about three days later.

Jayanta Gorai, a resident of Birudiha in Kanksha and a trader was abducted from the Panagarh by-pass road on 10 January this year. The abductors sought Rs 50 lakh, but after bargaining the family paid around over Rs 6 lakh and the victim was released.

“We started investigations after scanning CCTV footage from several areas and after almost 13 days have been able to break the case. A firearm, a knife, four cartridges, two magazines, five mobile phones, Rs 112 lakh cash were seized from their possession.

The arrested five persons are Abhijit Chakraborty, Supriya Khawas, Sanjib Biswas, Sohan Chatterjee, Bimalesh Kumar Thakur. All of them are residents of Durgapur and Kanksha.

One of the arrested persons is also an employee of the central public sector eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL). Police are verifying the identity of all the five arrested persons. Police said two of the arrested have passed engineering degree courses.

In another separate incident Asansol South police station arrested four youths along with firearms, who had stormed inside the house of renowned furniture chain showroom owner Calcutta Furniture in Asansol, Subir Basu in Upper Chelidanga a few days ago.

The family members raised alarms and foiled the dacoity bid. DCP (central) of ADPC, Dhruba Das said that all the four persons involved have been arrested and firearms seized. “We have taken them on remand to get details. All are residents of Asansol sub-division and two of them have past criminal antecedents,” said Dhruba Das.