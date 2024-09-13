5 die in road accident

Reckless driving claimed the lives of five youths in Burdwan and Durgapur since last evening.

Akash Das (21) and Abu Talib Sheikh (22) of Aesby Mor in Durgapur town were crushed to death when their speeding motorcycle lost control and dashed on a divider pole at DVC Mor on the NH-19 in Durgapur last night. The youths suffered severe head injuries and died soon after they were shifted to the Durgapur Sub Divisional Hospital at 9.30 pm. Akash was a student of local TN High School.

Bodies of two unidentified youths were recovered from a paddy field beside the road at Suata village in Ausgram PS area in East Burdwan, this morning. Police suspect they died of road mishap after midnight. Body of another youth was recovered from a culvert under the Burdwan-Arambagh Road this morning. The person, as police assumed, was dashed by a loaded lorry. The ‘killer’ vehicles couldn’t be traced.

