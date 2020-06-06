Purulia district administration on Friday announced 43 new persons tested positive for Covid-19 taking the total number to 61.

The first Covid patient was found in Raghunathpur 1 block in the green district of Purulia few days ago. Since then, almost every day new cases have been detected in the district.

Mr. Rahul Majumdar, DM of Purulia has informed that 43 fresh cases of Covid -19 patients have been found in Purulia.

They have been undergoing treatment at the special Covid hospital in Purulia.

The cases has been found in Balarampur, Burrabazar, Purulia 1 and 2 blocks, Huram Jhaldah, Kotsila, Para, Pooncha, Arsa and Raghunathpur 1 and 2 blocks. About 20 Covid-19 patients have been detected from Arsa block.

The district administration has sealed the houses of the migrant labourers in the respective block. Special naka checkings have been organised in the Purulia- Jharkhand border areas by the district police.

A special police check post have been created with thermal scanning facilities.