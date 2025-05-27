Number of Covid patients in UP rises 30; Noida alone accounts for 15 cases

The number of Covid positive patients in Uttar Pradesh has reached 30. Officials here said Noida alone has reported a total of 15 cases with six new cases being detected on Tuesday.

In other districts of the state, four more cases were detected.

The first corona positive case was confirmed on May 27 in Lucknow. The patient is an elderly person who returned from a religious journey about 10 days ago. When his health deteriorated during treatment at the SGPGI Lucknow he was tested positive for Corona.

Hospital sources said the patient is infected with Covid’s new variant JN.1 (JN.1).

Officials said in the last 24 hours, 10 new cases have been reported in Uttar Pradesh and the total number of active patients has increased to 30.

On Monday, eight cases were found in Noida and one on Sunday. Apart from these, four Corona patients were found in Ghaziabad and two cases in other districts.

Noida CMO Narendra Kumar said five women and three men are among the new Covid patients.

A 43-year-old resident of Sector-119, who came from Chennai on May 21, was diagnosed with Covid while all other patients were in Noida and Greater Noida and were between the age of 24 and 71 years.

On May 22, CM Yogi held a high-level meeting amid growing cases of JN.1, the new sub-variant of Covid-19. He reviewed the status of Covid infection in UP.

The CM said at present there is no such thing as concern about the infection of Covid-19 in Uttar Pradesh, but in view of global scenario, caution and vigilance is very important.