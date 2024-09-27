30,000 kg Bangladeshi hilsa arrives at Petrapole border

Around 30 tonnes (30,000 kg) of Bangladeshi hilsa landed at Petrapole border in North 24-Parganas today, leaded in five trucks, a day after the interim government in the country on Wednesday approved its 49 agencies to export 2420 tonnes freshwater fish from Padma to India.

The commerce ministry on Wednesday decided to bring down the quantity to 2420 tonnes from 3000 tonnes, announced earlier.

With the gradual increase in supply of hilsa from Padma river in the state, its prices will also come down in the city and the districts, felt fish importers.

“The entire consignment of Bangladeshi hilsa will be exported to India by 12 October. Today, the first consignment of 30,000 kg in five trucks landed at Petrapole in North 24-Parganas. Initially the price of a single piece of hilsa weighing a kilo would be around Rs 1,500 to Rs 1,600. The price will come down to Rs 1,200 to Rs 1,300 of the same size as supply flow will go up,” said Sayeed Anwar Maqsood, secretary of Fish Importer’s Association (FIA) in the city.