3 youths on bike killed

Three youths on a speeding motorcycle died on the old GT Road stretch in Memari in East Burdwan on Sunday night.

Their bodies, bearing marks of multiple injuries, and the mangled bike was recovered from besides the road stretch at Shobhona village crossing in Memari early Monday morning. The deceased were identified as Debashis Roy (28), Bikash Roy (28) and Shyam Roy (31). Shyam was a resident of Boinchi in Pandua, Hooghly and the other two were from Kalsi village in Memari PS area, the police said.

The police suspect that the speeding bike had a head-on collision with a heavy vehicle from the opposite end. No vehicle however could be seized from the place.

