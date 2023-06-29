3 schoolgoing boys drown in Damodar river

Three schoolgoing boys of Durgapur town drowned into the Damodar river and their bodies were fished out of the river this morning by the divers engaged by the Barjora Police Station of Bankura.

The deceased boys – Shubhajit Naskar, Soumyajit Saha and Viki Sil were class X students of a government undertaking school and had been to the river with others yesterday afternoon.

As one of their friends narrated, Soumyajit first got into the river and was drowning and the other two went for his rescue but all three drowned. The bodies of two were fished out of the Durgapur Barrage area and the Viki’s body could be recovered from Tajpur in Sonamukhi block of Bankura.