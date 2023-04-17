3 killed after dumper hits family car on NH-19

Another road mishap on NH 19 claimed three lives at Galsi Point in East Burdwan today when a loaded dumper hit a family car from the back while trying to overtake the smaller vehicle. At least one other person also suffered critical injuries and was shifted to the Burdwan Medical College and Hospital.

Due to expansion work on the NH-19, several stretches of the highway in Budbud, Galsi, Burdwan, Shaktigarh have been excavated and four lanes have been reduced to a single lane, which has caused severe inconvenience to traffic movement. At one narrow stretch in Galsi, the car carrying four members of a family from Sukantanagar, Budbud was heading towards Burdwan town.

At the four-point crossroad, the dumper out of nowhere hit the car from the back, killing two persons-Mamoni Malakar (38) and the car driver Shanku Majumdar (49) on the spot. Two others suffering severe head injuries were shifted to the Burdwan Medical College and Hospital by police.

Of them, one succumbed in the hospital. In a separate mishap, a 54 old man, Ghulam Murtaa, of Joramandir locality in Burdwan town was hit by a speeding car on the old GT Road passing through the town this evening while going for Eid shopping. He died before he could be shifted to hospital.

Transport Minister Snehashis Chakraborty, accompanied by the Transport secretary on last Thursday held a joint meeting in Burdwan town where he stressed on prevention of fatal road mishaps.