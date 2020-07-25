As many as 2,216 fresh Covid cases and 35 deaths were recorded in the state in the last 24 hours taking the total case count to 53,973 and the death toll to 1,290 till now. On the eve of the second day of the bi-weekly lockdown tomorrow, Airports Authority of India announced that flight operations will remain suspended on 25 and 29 July.

The move comes in response to the state government’s request to restrict public movement during the temporary lockdown to contain the spread of the infection. Ration shops too would remain closed on 25 July and a notification in this regard was issued today.

The state food and supplies department has requested all beneficiaries who have not lifted food grains for July till now to lift their entitled food grains on 26 July (Sunday), 27 July (Monday) and 28 July (Tuesday) maintaining social distancing norms. In the last 24 hours, 699 people were detected Covid positive in Kolkata taking the city’s total case count to 16,826.

In North 24-Parganas and Howrah 567 and 189 fresh cases were detected, respectively. Of the 35 deaths, 16 deaths were recorded in Kolkata, six in North 24-Parganas, three each in South 24-Parganas, Howrah and Jalpaiguri, one each in Cooch Behar, North Dinajpur, Murshidabad and Hooghly.

Currently, there are a total of 1,002 containment zones in the state, of which 28 zones are in Kolkata, 110 in North 24 Parganas, 80 in Howrah and 79 in South 24 Parganas. East Burdwan has the highest number of 169 zones. A total of 33,529 Covid patients have recovered with 1,873 being discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours.

There are currently 19,154 active cases. Kolkata airport officials said the airport will remain closed to passenger flight operations on 25 and 29 July, the days of the bi-weekly lockdown. The airport will continue to cater to cargo and medical flights.

The airport authorities further clarified that the closure of passenger flight operations will only remain restricted to both these dates, as of now, unless the state government makes any further announcements of closing operations on the other days of the lockdown, too.

Prior to this, the airport authorities had asked the state government to arrange transport for passengers who arrive or need to reach the airport on the days of the bi-weekly lockdown, since all transport services remain suspended on these days.