2 rape attempts, 2 booked

A youth was arrested on charges of molestation at a village within the Kotulpur PS area in Bankura. A Class IX student of a local school had been to her tutorial classes on Tuesday evening on her bicycle. While she was returning from her classes, a youth hiding in a bush suddenly pounced upon her. She complained to the police, saying: “He suddenly came from the rear side and caught me.” The youth dragged her inside the bush and molested her. The girl screamed and her friends cycling ahead of her quickly came to her rescue. Police have arrested the youth.

At a village in Mongalkote in East Burdwan, a youth had intruded into the house of a daily lottery vendor on Wednesday morning and molested a 40-year-old housewife. The woman somehow resisted the youth’s rape attempt holding a dagger in hand and the youth fled immediately. Shortly, the police arrested Rafikul Sheikh, the offender from neighbouring Kurumba village in Mongalkote.

